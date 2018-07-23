Four nabbed after senior citizen found beaten to death

Muhammad said all the suspects, aged between 20 and 40 years, were arrested at about 6pm yesterday. — AFP pic

LUMUT, July 23 — Police arrested four men believed to be involved in the case where a senior citizen was brutally beaten to death for allegedly trying to steal oil palm fruits at Lekir, Sitiawan, here yesterday.

Noorbek Siron, 67, died at about 8pm on Saturday at Seri Manjung Hospital as a result of injuries he sustained in the assault on Wednesday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said all the suspects, aged between 20 and 40 years, were arrested at about 6pm yesterday, at Jalan Pinang Raja, Seri Manjung, under Section 302 of the Penal Code to facilitate further investigations.

“People are advised not to take the law into their own hands and resort to violence if such an incident occurs as it can lead to death,” he said when contacted here today.

In the incident last Wednesday, police received information that a senior citizen had been caught by the public allegedly stealing oil palm fruits at Batu 10 Lekir, Sitiawan.

“When he was handed over to the police on Wednesday, the elderly man was found to be injured and was taken to Seri Manjung Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Muhammad Hanif said around 11am yesterday, police were informed that the man had died.

“The outcome of the post mortem found the cause of death was due to soft tissue injuries following blunt trauma and bleeding in the brain,” he said. — Bernama