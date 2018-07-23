Klang MP loses father to Parkinson’s

Charles' family will be holding a wake for Santiago after 5pm today until tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of Charles Santiago

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The father of DAP lawmaker Charles Santiago died yesterday after a long battle with Parkinson's, a degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain.

In a statement, the Klang MP said his father Santiago Rayappan had been a living example of the power of love.

“He remained dignified in facing the challenges that come with Parkinson’s and chose to share only love with everyone around him.

“This is a big personal loss to me and my family but I will continue to uphold his wisdom and values,” Charles said.

The family will be holding a wake for Santiago after 5pm today until tomorrow at No: 69 Jalan Limau Manis, Bangsar Park, Kuala Lumpur.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 25 at 10am at the Assumption Church in Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Parkinson's disease affects the nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine. Among the early signs of Parkinson’s are tremours in the hands and feet, stooped posture, rigid facial expressions, stiffness in the limbs and even changes in handwriting.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s.