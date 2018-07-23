Let him eat cake: Rosmah surprises Najib on his 65th birthday in Parliament

Datuk Seri Najib Razak cuts into his birthday cake during a celebration at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who marked his birthday today probably did not expect to get cake in Parliament.

But not only did he receive a cake with a picture of his face on it, he was fed it by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in an unexpected public gesture of affection.

The small but tall cake was lit with not candles, but two sparklers, and several people at the Parliament lobby sang him the birthday song in English as well as “Allah Selamatkan Kamu” in Malay.

The Pekan MP, the eldest son of Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Razak Hussein, was born this day 65 years ago in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.