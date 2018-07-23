DPM: Let’s have more women leaders in the Malaysian Youth Council

Wan Azizah (centre) said in the new Malaysia, the roles and voices of youth leaders are crucial. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SELANGOR, July 23 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hopes to see more women rising up the ranks of the Malaysian Youth Council (MYC), which celebrates its 70th anniversary today.

The deputy prime minister said women were still left behind in the council’s leadership.

“This is seen from the MYC working committee for 2016 to 2018. Only three women are in the committee — a vice-president and two committee members out of a total of 27,” she said at the council’s anniversary celebration here.

“This means that women represent only 11 per cent of the total MYC working committee.”

Dr Wan Azizah, who is Women, Family and Community Development, said the number of women leaders in MYC was far behind the 30 per cent target of women in leadership positions in the New Malaysia

“Even so, do not look at this 30 per cent as a quota, but a target to be achieved,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also said youth leaders should be free to criticise and give constructive ideas to the government as they no longer live under a “culture of fear”.

She said in the new Malaysia, the roles and voices of youth leaders are crucial.

“This includes being a pressure group to provide check and balance on all policies and decisions related to the interests of youths and the people,” she said.