PM willing to work more than 24 hours in a day

Tun Mahathir (centre) waves to members of the media as he leaves Parliament July 23, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Already well-known for his punishing work schedule, the prime minister said today he would work more than 24 hours a day if he could.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad told reporters at the lobby of Parliament that “if you can find me more time, I will also work for 36 hours.”

He was responding to questions about whether he was satisfied with the attendance in Parliament of his ministers and deputy ministers.

Previously, the then-Opposition — and present government — had criticised Barisan Nasional MPs for their low attendance in Parliament.

Recently BN lawmakers questioned the absence of ministers from the Dewan Rakyat.

The prime minister said he was not satisfied with the attendance of ministers and deputy ministers but “I am not satisfied with anything.”

However, he said they had to attend to their duties too and it was not practical for them to attend Parliament all day.

It is for this reason that he does not want to set a key performance index for attendance.