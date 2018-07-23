‘This is court’. Judge raps Jamal Yunos over bald claims in Maria Chin suit

Jamal said he did not have with him in court the documents or evidence to support his allegations and allegedly defamatory statements. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A judge reminded Sungai Besar Umno division chief and head of the so-called “Red Shirts” Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos today that he cannot simply make claims without evidence in court.

Jamal was testifying in his defence against a defamation lawsuit by former polls reform group Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah, but was reminded repeatedly by the judge that he must back up his comments with evidence.

“This is court; we cannot make statements without proof,” High Court judge Datuk Mohd Zaki Abdul Wahab told Jamal.

The judge informed the junior Umno leader that court proceedings were unlike chats in coffee shops where evidence may not be required.

Jamal earlier claimed he had referred to various authorities including the Registrar of Societies and found Bersih 2.0 to be unregistered, but the judge reminded him that he must show evidence before his claims of having done so will be considered.

“When you make allegations against somebody, you must remember this is court you need to prove it,” the judge reiterated.

Jamal, who is the fourth and last defence witness, was seen in court today wearing a black suit and dark blue shirt along with a black songkok or Muslim headgear.

He was brought in handcuffed as he was denied bail earlier this month pending a separate trial for allegedly fleeing police custody.

Throughout his cross-examination today by Maria’s lawyer, N. Surendran, Jamal repeatedly said he did not have with him in court the documents or evidence to support his allegations and allegedly defamatory statements.

On October 7, 2016, Maria had, as then Bersih 2.0 chair, sued Jamal for defamation.

Maria claimed that Jamal had made defamatory remarks on September 28 and October 4, 2016 by allegedly claiming that the Bersih 2.0 movement was infiltrated by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

She further claimed Jamal had allegedly accused the Bersih 2.0 group of plotting to encircle two international airports (KLIA and KLIA2) and key government buildings.

The High Court fixed today August 13 for case management, during which the decision date is expected to be fixed.

