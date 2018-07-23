Japan heat wave pushes temperature to record high 41.1°C

A woman uses a fan as she stands along a street in Tokyo on July 23, 2018, as Japan suffers from a heatwave. — AFP pic

TOKYO, July 23 — An intense heat wave in Japan pushed temperatures to 41.1° Celsius today in a city northwest of Tokyo, marking a record high for the country, the weather agency said.

The high temperature was recorded in the city of Kumagaya, in Saitama prefecture, topping the previous high of 41° in the western prefecture of Kochi in August 2013, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Records go back to varying dates for different cities, with data for Kumagaya starting in 1896. — Reuters