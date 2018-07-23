PM: Putrajaya using yen loans to repay 1MDB debt for exchange rate savings

The loans taken out in yen will be converted to US dollar or ringgit where applicable and used to pay of the existing 1MDB debt, Mahathir (centre) explained. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The government will employ soft loans from Japan to pay down 1MDB’s debts that are held either in the US dollar or ringgit, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told Parliament today.

He said the move would allow Malaysia to reduce the cost of repaying the debt and associated interest of 6 per cent annually by taking advantage of comparative exchange rates.

“The Japanese yen is lower than the ringgit. One yen is US$0.01, whereas RM1 is US$0.25. The low value of yen does not mean a cheaper loan,” he said.

The loans taken out in yen will then be converted to US dollar or ringgit where applicable and used to pay of the existing 1MDB debt, Dr Mahathir explained.

Dr Mahathir was responding to a question from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who asked why the government was seeking loans in the Japanese yen.

