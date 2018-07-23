PKR’s Sungai Kandis hopeful takes selfie swarm as sign of support

Mohd Zawawi said he wants to make Sungai Kandis the cleanest state constituency in Selangor. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 23 — Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said he has met many residents eager for photographs with him, and has taken this as an indication of their support ahead of the Sungai Kandis by-election here.

The PKR candidate for Sungai Kandis said he experienced this repeatedly during his campaign walkabouts at morning markets and food stalls in the area.

“Many want to take selfies with me... I guess they love me,” he said when asked about voters’ response on the upcoming August 4 by-election.

Separately, the Tahfiz school principal said he wants to make Sungai Kandis the cleanest state constituency in Selangor.

From his meet-and-greet sessions with the public, Mohd Zawawi said many have complained of uncollected waste and air pollution.

“I would therefore like to educate the public about the environment and ensure the authorities act on these issues by enforcing the relevant laws,” he said.

Today is the first press conference Mohd Zawawi has given since he was nominated by party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

He faces Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and independent candidate K. Murthy for the state seat.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei from PKR on July 2 after battling lymphatic cancer.

The Sungai Kandis constituency has 51,230 registered voters comprising 51,217 ordinary voters and 13 overseas voters.