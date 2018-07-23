Perak aim for strong finish after Kedah frustration

Perak went into full attack mode last night as they attempted to wrap up second spot at home against Kedah, but were repeatedly hampered by bad luck. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 23 — Perak will be going into attack mode for their last Malaysian Super League game against PKNS, as they attempt to finish the season in the runners-up spot.

After a frustrating 0-0 draw against Kedah at home yesterday(July 23), head coach Mehmet Durakovic said the Bos Gaurus will continue this season’s attacking approach that had landed them in second place.

Durakovic’s charges went into full attack mode last night as they attempted to wrap up second spot at home, but were repeatedly hampered by bad luck.

“We don’t change nothing. It’s in our hands and we will play the same way we have played all year. We will attack and try to win,” he told a press conference after the match.

“My players were fantastic, and I am very proud of the way we finished the season at home, still in second place. It would be nice to finish on a good note against PKNS.”

The Australian said the final match would not be easy, but underlined the team’s determination to finish the season well.

“All the teams (fighting for second) are close. We can’t leave things to other teams and we want to finish well. I think we haven’t finished second for a while so it would be nice to do that.”

With the draw, Perak are still in pole position to finish second as they are two points ahead of third-placed Pahang. Terengganu, who play Kelantan tonight, also have an outside chance of sneaking in.

Perak could have wrapped up second spot if they had beaten Kedah, but luck was very much on the visitors’ side.

The home team had two goals ruled out for offside and also saw numerous chances go begging.

“It wasn’t our night. We could have played all night but the ball just didn’t want to go in. I couldn’t have asked much more of my players,” Durakovic said.

“But this is football. Now we have to go to PKNS and get the second spot,”

Perak will be closing their Super League campaign against PKNS at the Shah Alam stadium on July 28.