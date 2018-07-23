On Twitter and in all caps, Trump to Iran: Never, ever threaten US again

WASHINGTON, July 23 — President Donald Trump this morning warned Iran of consequences “the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered”, if it threatens the United States.
“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE,” he said on Twitter in a direct message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
“WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” Trump said, unusually writing the entire message in capital letters. — AFP