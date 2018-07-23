Pompeo compares Iran’s leaders to mafia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives back at Camp Alvarado in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 9, 2018, after meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, July 23 — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday that Iran “is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government,” citing what he described as vast wealth and corruption among the country’s leaders.

Speaking to a California audience composed mostly of Iranian-Americans, Pompeo said that while the Iranian people must determine the country’s direction, Washington “will support the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people.”

He added that the US government was launching a 24/7 Farsi-language channel on TV, radio, digital and social media formats to reach Iranians in Iran and around the globe, he said. — Reuters