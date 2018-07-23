Bursa retreats at opening

In line with the regional downtrend, Bursa is weaker as it opens for trade. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower in tracking the performance of Asian peers and taking cue from Wall Street's subdued performance last Friday, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.66 points weaker at 1,752.01 from Friday's close of 1,754.67.

The index opened 1.53 points easier at 1,753.14.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 121 to 120 with 198 counters unchanged, 1,495 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Volume stood at 124.35 million units valued at RM51.60 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said in a note that President Donald Trump had unsettled markets yet again, in this time round, “accusing” China, the European Union and others of manipulating their currencies and interest rates, while also reiterating his dissatisfaction about the current interest rate hikes in the US.

However, a dealer said an important focus for markets remained the escalating US-China trade war, of which Trump recently was quoted as saying he was prepared to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports into the country.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank rose two sen each to RM9.81 and RM23.96 respectively, while Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals declined four sen each to RM14.78 and RM8.70, while CIMB trimmed two sen to RM5.79.

Among actives, Orion IXL bagged one sen to nine sen, Evergreen gained three sen to 55 sen, Iskandar Waterfront slipped three sen to 78 sen, AiarAsia X eased one sen to 37 sen, while Vizione was flat at 13.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 10.43 points easier at 12,409.88, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 8.62 points to 12,200.46 and the FBM Ace Index eased 2.41 points to 5,400.86.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 13.97 points to 12,495.54, but the FBM 70 rose 26.12 points to 15,259.36.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index increased 7.73 points to 17,334.08, the Industrial Index gained 7.29 points to 3,221.45, while the Plantation Index fell 37.83 points to 7,442.40. — Bernama