Yen climbs as BOJ in focus, Asia stocks mixed

Japan’s Topix index was flat as of 9.37am in Tokyo July 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 23 — The yen climbed and Japanese government bonds slid on speculation that the Bank of Japan may debate some fine tuning in its stimulus policy. Asian stocks opened mixed.

The US dollar added to losses from Friday, when US President Donald Trump said that he’s “ready to go” with additional tariffs and that China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies.

Japan’s 10-year benchmark bond yield matched the biggest increase since the Bank of Japan shifted the focus of its monetary stimulus to controlling the yield curve back in 2016. With a potentially improved profit outlook from higher yields, Japanese banks and insurers rallied, propping up the Topix index.

Equity benchmarks declined in Australia and South Korea. The offshore yuan was steady after last week’s drop.

The world’s finance chiefs warned yesterday that trade tensions threaten global growth as the engines of leading economies fall out of sync. The yuan may be a key tool in China’s response to Trump, who continues to express dissatisfaction with America’s own monetary policy as his country’s currency strengthens.

The ratcheting up of trade rhetoric is offsetting a mixed earnings season that is gathering pace this week with technology companies and financial giants due to report.

Elsewhere, oil steadied after three weeks of declines amid concern the escalating trade rows will undercut energy demand, undermining reassurances from Saudi Arabia that it won’t flood global crude markets.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with the following tech companies among those reporting: Alphabet, Facebook, AT&T, Amazon.com, Twitter, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm and Intel. They are joined by global financial giants Deutsche Bank, UBS, Nomura and Visa. Others include Halliburton, Michelin, Boeing, Lockheed, Nissan and Shell.

Pakistan holds national elections Wednesday. European Central Bank’s policy decision Thursday. US gross domestic product probably increased by about 4 per cent at an annualised rate in the second quarter, the most since 2014, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data.

These are the main moves in markets — stocks

Japan’s Topix index was flat as of 9.37am in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2 per cent. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.3 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The yen jumped 0.4 per cent to 110.95 per US dollar. The offshore yuan rose 0.2 per cent to 6.7686 per US dollar. The euro climbed 0.2 per cent to US$1.1746. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent after slumping 0.8 per cent Friday, the most since March 21.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.89 per cent after gaining six basis points on Friday. The yield on Japan’s 10-year government note jumped six basis points to 0.09 per cent. Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 2.66 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was at US$68.20 (RM276.92) a barrel. Gold increased 0.3 per cent to US$1,233.72 an ounce. — Bloomberg