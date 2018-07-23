Second generation Felcra settlers protest housing project price hike

PASIR SALAK, July 23 — A total of 300 participants and buyers of Felcra Cangkat Lada Second Generation Housing (Phase 2) in Seberang Perak here staged a peaceful protest when they were offered higher price compared to the original price offered during the launch of the project two years ago.

Their spokesman, Zul Azri Hossaini, said all 710 buyers were offered by Felcra Berhad an original price of between RM90,000 and RM133,000 based on the house categories.

However, he said they were shocked to receive the offer letter stating the price of between RM128,888 and RM326,888.

“What raises more questions is that the letter was issued by Felcra Properties Sdn Bhd and it refers to the launch of the sales of affordable houses at the same project site.

“How can this be when all Felcra participants and their children know that the project was meant for the second generation of Felcra, and the price is ridiculously unreasonable,” he told reporters after the protest.

It is learnt that project which comprises 710 houses, had been completed and are expected to be occupied by end of this year.

Zul Azri also said that they had tried to seek explanation from Felcra but had only received various excuses and no concrete decision. — Bernama