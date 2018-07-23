Three wireless earbuds for music on the move

Apple’s AirPods cost US$159. — Picture courtesy of Apple

NEW YORK, July 23 — Easy to carry and discreet to wear, wireless earbuds are the perfect accessory for enjoying music on the move this summer, whether you’re relaxing at the beach, hiking up a mountain, in transit, or working out. Here’s our pick of three pairs of wireless earbuds to slip into your suitcase this summer vacation.

AirPods

Apple’s first wireless earbuds are still just as original in design and promise optimal performance thanks to their onboard W1 chip. Although essentially designed for users of iPhone or iPad devices — who can communicate directly with Siri and control their AirPods with voice commands — Apple’s wireless earbuds can also function with Android devices over Bluetooth. Note that music playback stops automatically when at least one earbud is taken out of the wearer’s ears.

The Apple AirPods cost US$159 (RM646.41).

The Jabra Elite 65t are loaded with the brand’s latest technology. — Picture courtesy of Jabra

Jabra Elite 65t

These Jabra earbuds can easily connect to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant for fast access to all manner of practical information, as well as voice-commands for music playback. These earbuds are loaded with the brand’s latest technology, such as wind-noise reduction, to help keep conversations clear when making calls. The 65t earphones promise five hours’ battery life, which can be boosted with a handy charging case.

The Jabra Elite 65t start from US$169.99.

The Sony SP700N are priced US$179.99. — Picture courtesy of Sony

Sony WF-SP700N

The Sony WF-SP700N wireless earphones are great for sports enthusiasts thanks to noise-canceling technology, which reduces noise from the surrounding environment. They’re also resistant to perspiration, splashes and rain, and stay perfectly in place thanks to their silicone supports. The WF-SP700N come with Sony’s Extra Bass technology, which, combined with their noise-canceling capabilities, keeps the bass powerful and punchy at all times. While average battery life is just three hours, this can be tripled with the handy charging case, which is especially useful when you’re out and about all day.

The Sony SP700N are priced US$179.99. — AFP-Relaxnews