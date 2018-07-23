BlackSchoolShoes: It’s kind of a big deal

JULY 23 — One of the first things that freshmen in college notice is that the class students do not stand up and greet the lecturer when he or she walks in.

There’s none of that “Selamat SE-JAH-TE-RA, Cikgu!” stuff. This, coupled with removing the need for college kids to wear uniforms, helps create that one indisputable fact of the Malaysian education system: That college and school are not “the same.”

At all.

The transition from Form 5 to Form 6 is a minor one; moving from SMK SEA Park to Sunway College is major.

When you think about it, “substance-wise” not many things change. There are still textbooks, lectures, exams, assignments, homework. But yet everything changes.

Behold, the power of “small” things.

The recent announcement by Minister of Education Maszlee Malik that school shoes will be changed from white to black generated, as expected, a fair bit of hype.

Whilst I suspect many welcomed the change, there were also quite a few — like veteran Umno member Rais Yatim — who chastened Maszlee for what they saw as a low-priority item. We need a revolution in education, not a switch in shoe colour!

But I think Maszlee’s critics missed the point. It’s not that shoe colour is some majorly huge factor in an education system; it’s that every time we change something long-standing, there will be an impact.

I know some 50-year-old organisations where the meetings last from 9am to 3pm; imagine if there was a rule introduced to restrict all meeting times to one hour on pain of fines. How long a meeting is run isn’t everything, but this changes everything.

Banning plastic bags (or including a 20 sen cost for them) isn’t going to stop the ice-caps from melting. But over time, the community gets used to thinking about the impact of their groceries on the environment. Plastic bags aren’t everything, but they affect everything.

But back to school shoe colour.

Often the “small” things are among the most important, especially when it comes to things which have become an institution.

Maybe I’m giving him too much credit, but I suspect (or hope) that Maszlee isn’t merely trying to ensure our kids learn better or can score more distinctions.

Maybe he’s trying to revolutionise the very “culture” of education. And, as we all know, when it comes to culture everything is kind of a big deal.

And white school shoes have been a Malaysian thing since like forever, so changing these “forever” things should produce some kind of impact.

One more time try changing the colour of the Coke logo from red to green. Or changing Facebook from blue to yellow. Or banning kacang in nasi lemak. Or removing a few stars from the national flag. Or removing a few lines from all future releases of Harry Potter.

Or forcing all private colleges to have uniforms (grin).

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.