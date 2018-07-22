Report lodged against Facebook account holder over post insulting Prophet Muhammad

Nibong Tebal Umno Youth and Gerakan Belia 4B have lodged a police report against a Facebook account holder they claimed to have insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam. — Reuters pic

NIBONG TEBAL, July 22 — The Nibong Tebal Umno Youth and Gerakan Belia 4B have lodged a police report against a Facebook account holder, claimed to have insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Nibong Tebal Umno Youth chief Mohd Norhiesam Ismail said the report was lodged at the Seberang Perai Selatan police headquarters here today against a Facebook user registered under the name of ‘Balan Pillai’.

“We want the police, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Pakatan Harapan government to take stern action against the Facebook account holder,” he told reporters after lodging the report.

Mohd Norhiesam said the irresponsible statement can cause racial disharmony and disunity among the multiracial community in the country. — Bernama