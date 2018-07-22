Sarawak CMO denies online article alleging Petros venture in Oman

KUCHING, July 22 — Sarawak Chief Minister’s office (CMO) today denied a content of an article released by Sarawak Report, an online news portal, which among others alleged that the state’s oil and gas company, Petros, had a venture in Oman.

The CMO in a brief statement here today said with reference to the content of an article entitled “Taib’s Secret Interest in Sarawak’s Petros Venture” dated July 20th, the office wished to clarify that Petros, the state company and co-regulator of the oil and gas industry in Sarawak, had nothing to do with the venture in Oman as alleged.

“Though there was a MoU signed, but it had lapsed and it was merely an understanding for Petros to assist should the company intend to invest in Sarawak. At best the article is only a speculation in an attempt to smear Petros’s image for reasons only known to Sarawak Report.” it said. — Bernama