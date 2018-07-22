SPLASH takeover to be finalised by early August, says Xavier

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said the restructuring process had shown positive development from both the Selangor government and the water concessionaires. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, July 22 — The re-structuring and takeover of Syarikat Pengeluaran Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH) are expected to be finalised by early August.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said the restructuring process had shown positive development from both the Selangor government and the water concessionaires.

“I have called representatives of the relevant agencies, including of Selangor Mentri Besar (Amirudin Shari) to discuss the takeover.

“Arising from that, I see the process of finalising the takeover has reached 80 per cent and we expect to finalise it before Aug 10,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the Sungai Kandis state seat by-election operations room here today.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and PKR candidate for the by-election Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni. — Bernama