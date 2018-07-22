Kampung Sim-Sim to be rebuilt for tourism

SANDAKAN, July 22 — The Sandakan Municipal Council will prepare a detailed development plan to rebuild the traditional village, Kampung Sim-Sim as a new tourism network area in the district.

Its secretary Faridah Giau said the early stage of the preparation for the development plan would involve a feedback-gathering exercise from the village representatives and, subsequently, the holding of a town hall session to get feedback from the villagers.

“The village redevelopment will be planned together with the villagers towards preparing a complete and detailed plan that will consider all aspects,” she said during a Kampung Sim-Sim Redevelopment Proposal Workshop With The Community attended by 30 village representatives here today.

The workshop was launched by Sabah Youth and Sports Minister and Tanjung Papat State Assemblyman Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

Frankie, in his speech, said Kampung Sim-Sim, which is also an early settlement of Sandakan, could be developed into a tourist attraction based on the seafood in the district. — Bernama