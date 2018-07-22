Wan Azizah will remain as DPM even if Anwar gets elected as PKR president

PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will remain as Deputy Prime Minister even if her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gets elected as party president at the upcoming party polls. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KOTA KINABALU, July 22 — PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will remain as Deputy Prime Minister even if her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is PKR de facto leader, gets elected as party president at the upcoming party polls.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said right now Anwar had no locus standi to hold public office, while Dr Wan Azizah, who is Pandan Member of Parliament, was chosen by Pakatan Harapan to hold office as Deputy Prime Minister.

“If Anwar gets elected as PKR president, he will remain as PKR president.

“(In order to become deputy prime minister) Datuk Seri Anwar has to win a parliamentary seat. We have not reached that point yet,” he told reporters after attending the PKR president’s meeting with Sabah PKR members here today.

Saifuddin, who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said this when asked about Dr Wan Azizah’s status if Anwar gets elected as PLR president.

On July 15, Anwar offered himself as a candidate for the post of PKR president at the next party elections, due later this year. — Bernama