Hamilton retakes F1 lead with ‘miracle’ victory in Germany

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race with team members. He is currently the reigning world champion. — Reuters pic

HOCKENHEIM (Germany), July 22 — Lewis Hamilton went from 14th to first to take a “miracle” German Grand Prix victory for Mercedes today and retake the Formula One championship lead from Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who crashed.

Vettel, now 17 points behind the Briton after starting eight ahead, led from pole position until rain caused chaos in the closing laps, with the German skidding into the barriers in front of his home fans.

Reigning world champion Hamilton took the chequered flag, for a record-equalling fourth German Grand Prix win, ahead of his Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen. — Reuters