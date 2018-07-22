No school closure in Kedah due to HFMD

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stressed that there is no school closure in Kedah so far as a result of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, July 22 — The Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) stresses that there is no school closure in Kedah so far as a result of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this was following information on social media which claimed 11 schools in Kuala Muda were involved with the HFMD case.

Instead, he said only one HFMD cluster was reported to occur in SJK © Tai Tong Taman Kempas and one notification of the case was received involving SK Teluk Wang.

“However, the schools or classes in the schools were not closed,” he said in a press statement today.

He said the schools were not closed taking into account the results of the health examination that found no risk of HFMD infection exposure to other students.

“The conditions of the students involved in the two schools are stable and manageable,” he said.

Through information disseminated in social media, 11 schools allegedly had HFMD cases, including SK Hj Nyak Gam, SK Laguna Merbok, SK Seri Pinang, SK Sg. Pasir, SJK © Sin Kwang, SKJ © Sin Min B, SK Kem Lapangan Terbang, SJK (T) Saraswaty and SK Ibrahim.

In this regard, he advised the public to check information or news on HFMD before believing it, especially inaccurate information issued by certain quarters other than the KKM.

“People are also urged to avoid spreading inaccurate news without obtaining confirmation from the KKM first,” he said. — Bernama