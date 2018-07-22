Mujahid willing to be mediator between Zakir, Ramasamy

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa is willing to be a mediator to resolve differences between Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik and Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PARIT BUNTAR, July 22 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa has expressed his willingness to be a mediator to resolve differences between Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik and Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy.

The Minister who is in charge religious affairs opined that the disagreement between Zakir and Ramasamy should be resolved behind closed doors for the sake of racial and religious harmony in the country.

“In a multi-racial and multi-religious country like Malaysia, it is feared that holding an open debate between the two figures could only stir up religious and racial tension.

“ Zakir has the right to live in this country as long as he complies with the laws,” he told a press conference here today.

He was commenting on a call by Perlis mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin through his Facebook post on July 14 who suggested that Ramasamy and Zakir to have an open debate. — Bernama