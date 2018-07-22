Toddler dies of curtain cord strangulation

DUNGUN, July 22 — A 20-month-old boy was found strangled with a curtain cord at his home in Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah near here yesterday.

Muhammad Azhari Zul Azri was playing near a window with his twin brother while his older brother and sister, aged three and four, were playing not far from him, before he was found unconscious by his mother Noryasmin Mat Yasin at about 6.50pm.

The victim’s father Zul Azri Hashim rushed him to the nearby clinic where he was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, Dungun District Police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah, who confirmed the incident, said the body was sent to the Dungun Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama