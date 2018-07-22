Saifuddin pays courtesy call on BJ Habibie

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks at the Pakatan Harapan convention in Shah Alam January 7, 2018. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

JAKARTA, July 22 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today paid a courtesy call on former Indonesian President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.

Bacharuddin or better known as BJ Habibie is the third Indonesian president. He replaced President Soeharto and held office from May 21, 1998 to Oct 20, 1999.

The courtesy call took place at BJ Habibie’s residence at Jalan Patra Kuningan, here.

Saifuddin is on a three-day working visit to Indonesia starting yesterday.

This is his first working visit after being sworn in as Foreign Minister on July 2.

Tomorrow, Saifuddin is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Indonesian President Joko Widodo and meet his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi. — Bernama