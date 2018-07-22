Chinese associations, donors deliver RM3m to Tabung Harapan via Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad received donations worth RM3.5 million for Tabung Harapan Malaysia from a coalition of 18 Chinese associations as well as individual donors. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 22 — A coalition of 18 Chinese associations as well as individual donors collectively gave RM3.5 million to Tabung Harapan Malaysia today.

The cheques were handed to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who received the donations on behalf of the fund following a fundraising dinner tonight.

Malay Mail was made to understand that this is the first time the 18 associations, known as Persatuan-Persatuan Klang, have come together for any event.

Also present were Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, and top Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Over 3,000 people including business community leaders as well as supporters of PH and Dr Mahathir filled the hall for the event.

According to the Finance Ministry on Friday, contributions to the fund approached RM156 million.