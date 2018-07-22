No CCTV installation in female dormitory of SMK Sulaiman

KUANTAN, July 22 — There was no installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the female dormitory of SMK Sulaiman in Bentong, said Pahang Education Director Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus.

He said he was informed by the school principal that the CCTV installation only involved the exterior of the building, but the matter had probably caused misunderstanding among students’ parents and guardians.

“The CCTV camera was installed facing the entrance of the hostel building. None were installed in the room,” he said when contacted here, today.

Tajuddin said this in response to an allegation made by a student’s guardian on Twitter that a CCTV camera was installed in the dormitory which could lead to invasion of privacy as male security guards could watch the recording.

The man who tweeted the allegation yesterday also tagged Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik and Ketari assemblyman Young Shefura Othman.

On another note, Tajuddin confirmed that Sekolah Kebangsaan Damak in Jerantut will be closed for five days beginning tomorrow after 53 pupils came down with hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

He said the temporary closure of the school with a total of 368 pupils was made on the advice of the Pahang Health Department. — Bernama