Sabah CM urges Sabahans to support agenda of change

TUARAN, July 22 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has called on the people in the state to help mobilise and support the agenda of change towards a better political landscape in the state.

He said the agenda of change, among others, to focus on the basic needs of the people, including welfare, safety and and efforts to ease their burden.

“We need to preserve the culture of Sabah people, with diverse ethnic groups, living together in harmony and united.

“The uniqueness of this culture should be an example to other states and countries,” he said in his speech at the ‘Families Reject Pornography’ Seminar here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Sabah Assistant Minister of Finance Kenny Chua.

The one-day seminar, launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, was attended by 500 people. — Bernama