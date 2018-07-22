Sabah PKR supports Anwar’s bid for president

Sabah PKR has thrown its support behind PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his bid for the post of president in the party elections. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, July 22 — Sabah PKR has thrown its support behind PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his bid for the post of president in the party elections in August.

Sabah PKR chairman Christina Liew said the decision was unanimously made at a special meeting of the state leadership on July 21 at the party office in Dongongon.

“We feel that the decision by Datuk Seri Anwar is timely and meets the realities of today’s politics which needs his leadership to take the party to a higher level.

“We also offer our highest gratitude for the excellent leadership of Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who has placed Keadilan as a pillar of the Malaysian new government,” she said in a statement today. — Bernama