DPM pays courtesy call on Sabah governor

KOTA KINABALU, July 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today paid a courtesy call on Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Negeri here.

She arrived at the palace at 1.30 pm accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew and was welcomed by Private Secretary to the Governor, Abinan Asli.

It was Dr Wan Azizah’s first courtesy call on Tun Juhar after being appointed Deputy Prime Minister last May.

They had a closed-door meeting which lasted almost an hour before the PKR president left the palace at 2.50pm.

Wan Azizah then proceeded to pay a courtesy call on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at his official residence in Sri Gaya.

She is also scheduled to meet Sabah PKR leaders before leaving for Kuala Lumpur later today. — Bernama