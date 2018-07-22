Perak MB wishes state team success in match against Kedah (VIDEO)

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu personally wished the state football team luck in its Malaysia Super League match against Kedah tonight. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu personally wished the state football team luck in its Malaysia Super League match against Kedah tonight.

In a video recorded from the back of a moving vehicle, Ahmad Faizal also said he was praying for victory in order for Perak to progress towards securing second place in the league.

“I must apologise for not being able to attend and watch the match with fellow fans as I must be at another programme that will also be attended by the Sultan of Perak in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

“My prayers are with the team and all the fans.”

The Perak MB then urged supporters to be on their best behaviour.

Perak will host Kedah at the Perak Stadium at 9pm tonight.

The league standings are headed by Johor with 53 points while Perak are currently second with 35 points, one ahead of third-placed Pahang.