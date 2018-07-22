Raise pay if serious about addressing urban teacher shortage, NUTP tells government

NUTP president Kamarozaman Abd Razak (centre) said the government should consider higher wages for teachers posted to cities. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The government should consider higher wages for teachers posted to cities, said a union after a minister disclosed a serious shortage of educators for urban areas today.

National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Kamarozaman Abd Razak said the issue was not new and his group has repeatedly raised the problems affecting such teachers with the government.

“We have already given our views to the minister, be it the one before or present. We asked that teachers who are transferred to schools in cities be given a special incentive.

“For example, provide a pay raise, different from their colleague at regular places,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Kamarozaman said an allowance, as suggested by Education Minister Maszlee Malik, would not elicit the same effect as higher pay as the latter would also mean higher pensions.

He said such a concept was already practised in Australia and New Zealand, and could be adopted here.

“We have to give importance to the teachers’ survival in cities, with higher living costs. So I see that this suggestion has a basis, and I have brought the matter up with the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP),” he added.

Kamarozaman expressed hope for the measures to be introduced as early as the tabling of Budget 2019.

Earlier today, Maszlee said falling teacher numbers in major cities, especially in Johor and Selangor, is a serious issue as many in service are choosing to return to their respective hometown.

National news agency Bernama reported him saying that the teachers were increasingly seeking transfers to their hometowns due to the higher cost of living in big cities.

“The shortage is happening in cities like Johor Baru, Pasir Gudang and Shah Alam and the ministry is looking into the matter to search for the best solution to keep these teachers from leaving.

“There may be some initiatives that can be taken such as raising the cost of living allowance (hardship allowance) or to encourage more locals to be teachers, but all are still under review,” he reportedly said.