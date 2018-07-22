Minister: PH not flip flopping on general election promises

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah the PH government is not flip-flopping but is forced to face various constraints to implement promises made in its manifesto from the last general election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JAKARTA, July 22 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is not flip-flopping but is forced to face various constraints to implement promises made in its manifesto from the last general election.

Foreign Minister and PH secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the PH manifesto also faced certain constraints from incomplete information due to certain obstructions by the previous government.

“We are not flip-flopping, (after taking over the government), we have to face constraints (burdens left by the previous government).

“(But) there are (promises) in the manifesto which we have already implemented within 70 days. Out of 10 promises (to be implemented) in 100 days, two promises have been fulfilled, six are in the implementation process and the other two have not yet been implemented yet,” he said.

Saifuddin said the PH was committed in fulfilling all its promises and was likely to take a term of rule and being forced to make several changes due to certain constraints and circumstances, (in order to do so).

Prior to this, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government needed more than 100 days to fulfill the promises contained in the PH manifesto.

Among the PH promises were to postpone the debt repayment of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), increase the minimum wage level and set up a committee to discuss the 1963 Malaysia Agreement.

Also promised were the establishment of a royal commission of inquiry on scandals involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad, Federal Land Development Authority, People’s Trust Council, and the Pilgrims Fund Board.

Some PH promises had been implemented such as removing the PTPTN borrowers’ names from the black list and abolishing the goods and services tax.

Saifuddin, who was on a three-day working visit to Indonesia from yesterday, held a meeting with Malaysian students in Jakarta today.

He also gave an explanation on the success of PH which took over the government in the last general election.

“People want change, the term New Malaysia is a term expressed by the people and the Pakatan Harapan government will do its best to meet the needs and aspirations of the people,” he said. — Bernama