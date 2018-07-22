EastNets: Curbing cyberthreats in the global financial system for 30 years

EastNets regional sales manager Adrian Ng says the pervasiveness of the internet makes it easy for hackers to obtain information on banks. — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, July 22 — There is a saying among financial security experts that a bank has either been hacked or will be hacked.

In March, Bank Negara Malaysia almost fell victim to a cyber-heist in which falsified SWIFT messages were used in an attempt to move large, unauthorised fund transfers.

One of the biggest cyber-heists to date involved the theft of US$81 million (RM330 million) from Bangladesh Bank also via the SWIFT network, the international payment systems used by banks.

As cyber bank heists become more prevalent in the digital era, financial institutions are increasingly on the lookout for sophisticated anti-fraud solutions to safeguard its assets.

For the past 30 years, leading payment security specialists EastNets has been providing solutions to the financial services industry with a specific focus on making SWIFT transactions safer.

“In recent years, we have seen an increase of financial crimes whereby there a lot of fraudulent cases so now we also have solutions to address financial crimes on top of compliance and risk solutions,” said EastNets pre-sales manager Alfred Li, who is based in Hong Kong.

“Because of the pervasiveness of the Internet, it makes it easy for hackers to get hold of a variety of information through social networking sites. LinkedIn, for example, is an easy way for hackers to identify who works in a bank. It’s easy to set up a phishing email to get one’s credentials,” explained EastNets regional sales manager Adrian Ng.

Ng said Malaysian banks are generally up-to-date in terms of processes, but believed there is a lack of awareness when it comes to their security system’s weak points.

“Hackers know that banks in Asia are the last to get on board with the latest security solutions, which makes Asian banks an easy target — they know the weakness of each country.

“European and American banks are always the first to adopt our strategy and you can see that European banks have a lot of processes, making their banking system more difficult to access,” said Ng.

To help banks add an extra layer of security to its banking system, EastNets developed a real-time antifraud solution — en-SafeWatch PaymentGuard (ENPG) — to help detect fraudulent transactions as well as prevent them from occurring using artificial intelligence (AI) that learns from historical data.

“The AI we’ve introduced learns over a period of time on how a bank operates. What hackers normally do is hack into a system and observe for a period before they act.

“We also introduce this ability that looks at how the system operates, the time they work and the amount normally transacted,” said Li.

Today, EastNets has been adopted by over 1,000 financial institutions across the globe.

As with the rest of the world, there is a growing demand for anti-fraud solutions in Malaysia.

In Malaysia, EastNets clients include Maybank, Petronas, Al Rajhi Bank, OCBC Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Malaysia.

“In the past 20 years, compliance and anti-money laundering is becoming so widespread, there’s a heavy penalty if banks get caught and this tarnishes their reputation, so a lot of banks are sensitive when it comes to this area,” said Li.

EastNets pre-sales manager Alfred Li says EastNets has created solutions to address financial crimes following a series of alarming bank cyber-heists.

He added that although the ENPG solution was only introduced last year, it has already been adopted by several banks in Europe and Africa and is looking to increase EastNets’ presence in the Asia Pacific region, Latin America and Russia.

Li added in Asia Pacific, where ENPG was launched this year, only has one or two similar anti-fraud products and sees this is a huge advantage.

To keep up with the fast-changing banking security technologies, EastNets works together with a major bank in the US to come up with solutions that specifically address SWIFT fault concerns.

