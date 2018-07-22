MCA says may fly own colours for Balakong poll

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said MCA could contest the Balakong by-election on its own instead of under the Barisan Nasional umbrella. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — MCA could contest the Balakong by-election on its own instead of under the Barisan Nasional umbrella, said Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Although BN chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said the seat will be contested by the Chinese component, Liow said his party was considering the use of its own logo this time, according to the Star Online news portal.

“We will have a meeting to decide about this and to pick a candidate for the seat,” he was quoted as saying today.

Liow conceded that the challenge to win the seat from DAP would be monumental.

However, he said his party has a duty to put up a fight against the ruling Pakatan Harapan.

“We hope the rakyat can give us the support to fulfil the promises to the rakyat,” he added.

The Selangor state seat became vacant after assemblyman Eddie Ng was killed in a traffic accident on Friday.

The Election Commission has not announced a by-election as it is awaiting formal notice of the vacancy from the Speaker of the Selangor assembly.

Ng had won the seat by a landslide during the 14th general election, taking 35,538 votes more than his closest challenger, Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali from PAS.

The BN candidate then, MCA’s Lim Chin Wah, was last placed in the three-way fight.