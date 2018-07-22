Minimum wage promise is Pakatan Harapan’s five-year plan, says Mahfuz Omar

Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the new RM1,500 minimum wage for the private sector nationwide that was stipulated in Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto is the party’s five-year plan. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, July 22 — The new RM1,500 minimum wage for the private sector nationwide that was stipulated in Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto is the party’s five-year plan.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the matter should be made clear to the people that the minimum wage was not included in the promise to be fulfilled within 100 days after PH won the 14th General Election.

“The promise is not for the 100-day period but for the five years, before the end of PH’s five-year term we will think of a way to implement it, but currently we have started on the minimum wage which will be reviewed every two years.

“Now, a study is being made and it will be submitted to the Cabinet to decide but the government is committed into realising the promise,” he told reporters at Kampung Padang Lalang here today.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said all employers were obliged to make contributions in Social Security Organisation (Socso) for contract-based and part-time workers in the public sector.

“There are many contract-based and part-time workers who are not given the contribution, perhaps they do not know their rights or afraid to inform Socso as they are worried action will be taken against them by the employer, yet this contribution is important for their future in the event of an accident or death,” he said. — Bernama