Seremban-Nilai-KL Sentral Express Komuter Service starts Wednesday

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the express service would offer a one-way trip from Seremban to KL Sentral in the morning and a trip from KL Sentral to Seremban in the afternoon, only during weekdays. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

SEREMBAN, July 22 — The Seremban-Nilai-KL Sentral Komuter Express Service which will begin its operations on Wednesday (July 25) is part of the government’s efforts to encourage the people to use public transport.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the express service would offer a one-way trip from Seremban to KL Sentral in the morning and a trip from KL Sentral to Seremban in the afternoon, only during weekdays.

“The train will leave Seremban at 7.08am, arriving at Nilai at 7.25am for a-minute stop for passengers before expected to reach KL Sentral at 8.19am.

“In the afternoon, it will depart KL Sentral at 5.55pm, arriving at Nilai at 6.50pm and expected to reach Seremban station at 7.10pm,” he told the press after launching the Lobak state assembly service centre here today.

Loke said currently the travel fare would be equal to the normal fare, which is from Seremban to KL Sentral at RM8.70, Nilai to KL Sentral RM7 and Nilai to Seremban RM3.60.

He also that the express service was not something new as it had been introduced before but was cancelled several years ago.

“I met the management of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) a month ago and asked them to bring back the express service as there are more Seremban residents working in Kuala Lumpur.

“The train would be an additional train and will not disrupt the normal train schedule,” he said.

He said the service could accommodate 1,118 passengers at one time, with 328 seats and 790 standing passengers.

In terms of punctuality, Loke said he would ensure it would be monitored and the KTMB will submit reports to the ministry.

“I will try to make sure that the express train is always on time and I have also asked KTMB to create a web and mobile application to facilitate passengers to check the travel times without having to wait at the stations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said the Lobak Service Centre, is expected to benefit more than 20,000 residents. — Bernama