Syed Saddiq to meet Kim Swee to resolve issue on national football team

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will meet Kim Swee to discuss the issue.— Photo by Mohd Firdaus Abdul Latif

BANGI, July 22 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will meet the Malaysia Under 23 (B-23) head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee to find a solution on the possibility of the national football team withdrawing from the Asian Games next month.

He said the issue of releasing players by the national team to represent the country required detailed discussions, including views from the sports executive chairman of every state.

“I will meet Kim Swee to discuss this, and I am also in the process of meeting the state sports exco and (sports ministers) of every state.

“We will call them, sit down and talk to find a solution together in the interest of national sports,” he said at a media conference after the fifth Youth Council of Malaysia’s skilled youth convention here today.

Kim Swee was reported to have said the B-23 team was likely to withdraw from competing in the meet at Jakarta-Palembang if they failed to gather enough players due to the refusal of several teams to release their players.

The Asian Games from August 18 to September 2 is clashing with the Malaysia Cup schedule.

Under the rules, every team needs to list at least 10 players as condition to participate in the Games. — Bernama