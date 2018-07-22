Govt to make adjustments to channel oil royalty, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaking during the Seminar on Pornography (SToP) at the Kent Campus IPG Multipurpose Hall in Tauran, Sabah, July 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, July 22 — The federal government will make adjustments to channel the oil royalty to the petroleum producing states in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the federal government was very committed in fulfilling its promise to channel the oil royalty as it was contained in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto during the 14th General Election (GE14).

“The government will see how best to fulfill that pledge, including taking into account the country’s revenue,” she told reporters after officiating the ‘Sekeluarga Tolak Pornografi (SToP)’ or Whole Family Rejects Pornography Seminar at the Institute of Teacher Education, Kent campus, here today.

During the question-and-answer session in Parliament recently, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad assured that the government would uphold its promises in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto during the GE14 and was committed in fulfilling them.

He had said these included the pledge to give a 20 per cent royalty to petroleum producing states in the country. — Bernama