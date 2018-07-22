Perak open to recognise UEC, will follow Putrajaya’s lead

Perak mentri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu handing over an Entrepreneurship Award to Nurazreena Afiqa Salmi during the Perak community colleges convocation ceremony, Ipoh, July 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 22 — Perak is open to accepting the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), provided that holders achieve a credit in Bahasa Melayu in the SPM, said Mentri Bbesar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“Like the minister (Maszlee Malik) said, we are going in that direction, and if the federal government agrees, we will follow suit,” he told a press conference here today, after officiating the Perak community colleges convocation ceremony here today.

Ahmad Faizal said the state was also open to accepting UEC holders into the civil service if they could speak Malay and possess a SPM-level credit in Bahasa Melayu.

He said there was no reason to impede UEC holders, adding that there were some misunderstandings about the UEC pledge made by PH in its manifesto.

Detractors were acting on the belief that the recognition for the UEC was unconditional, he explained.

“But if you read our manifesto, it states that the UEC will be recognised with conditions. They must be able to speak Malay and have a credit in BM.”

Ahmad Faizal urged the public to view the matter objectively.

He cautioned both sides to be mindful of their arguments, saying some may be carried away in pushing their points.

On a separate issue, Ahmad Faizal said government-linked firms and private sectors needed to cooperate with the state government to improve the state’s education system.

He said the state has made education its utmost priority, but needed the help of the entire community--including the private sector--to do its’ part.

In his speech earlier, the mentri besar also said the state would embark on a comprehensive study to determine how it could further strengthen the education system.

He said the government would also launch a ‘jihad against dropping out’ to ensure that each child received access to education.

“It is time we become the prime move to strengthen the education system, with the cooperation of educational institutions and support from industry players.”