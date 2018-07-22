PAS to help BN in Sungai Kandis?

Datuk Lokman Nor Adam campaigning in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang, July 22, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KLANG, July 22 — PAS could campaign for the rival Barisan Nasional in the three-cornered contest for Sungai Kandis if both parties agree to collaborate at the machinery level, said candidate Datuk Lokman Adam.

Lokman said there were already discussions at the divisional level and that he expects the Islamist party to start assisting his Umno party’s election machinery some time this week.

“I have spoken to some PAS leaders and chances are there for them to help us but I am speaking with Umno leaders and PAS’s division chiefs first.

“If all goes well, by this week we can see PAS helping us,” he told reporters at one of his walkabout programme.

MORE TO COME