Datuk Lokman Nor Adam speaks to the media at Taman Sri Andalas, Klang July 22, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KLANG, July 22 — Barisan Nasional’s Sungai Kandis candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said today he would be glad if voters here likened him to a Datuk Seri Najib Razak “in the making”.

According to the Umno Supreme Council member, he would be elated to be viewed as following in Najib’s footsteps.

“Najib was a great leader. If I’m compared to him or if people think I am him in the making, it would be a great blessing to me.. I would be humbled,” he said when met with reporters.

