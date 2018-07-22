Air-conditioned tents at Arafah plains for Malaysian pilgrims

Malaysia’s haj leader Datuk Seri Syed Salleh Abdul Rahman (left) with Southeast Asia Muassasah Supreme Council Chairman Muhammad Amin Hassan Andarqiri in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

MAKKAH, July 22 — After the pre-clearance programme at the point of departure, Malaysian pilgrims will enjoy another new facility, the air-conditioned tent on the plains of Arafah for wukuf or resting awhile during 1439H haj season this year.

Southeast Asia Muassasah Supreme Council chairman Muhammad Amin Hassan Andarqiri said Malaysia is the first country in the world for muassasah pilgrims who would be provided with air-conditioned tents while performing the wukuf.

“For this year, (at first) we have made an agreement with Tabung Haji (TH) to upgrade the water vapour fan facilities to air cooling fans.

“But due to the good relations between the two countries, we decided to upgrade this facility to air conditioners, just for Malaysian pilgrims. This is my guarantee,” he said after the Ta’aruf Council with 12 managers of the Malaysian pilgrims’ accommodation colleges here, today.

Also present was Malaysia’s haj leader, Datuk Seri Syed Salleh Abdul Rahman.

Muhammad Amin said they took an initiative to install the air-conditioner following the hot weather with expected temperatures pushing 50 degrees Celsius at Arafah this year during the wukuf season.

“I have informed Datuk Seri (Syed Salleh) to advise Malaysian pilgrims to bring additional ihram (unsewn white cloth) clothing (while at Arafah) because the temperature in the tents would be very cold, between 24-25 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Malaysia was selected to be in the pioneer project after discussions with the TH management to upgrade Malaysian muassasah facilities in Arafah plains. (Muassasah is the pilgrim group managed by a body such as TH) He hoped that the facility would help the Malaysian pilgrims to be more comfortable in their worship during wukuf at Arafah, which is also the highlight of the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith.

Muhammad Amin also praised the level of discipline exhibited by Malaysia’s muassasah pilgrims throughout the last year’s pilgrimage.

He said the achievement not only done TH and Malaysia proud but also shows the Saudi Arabian government’s recognition as the ideal pilgrimage for other countries to emulate.

Meanwhile, Syed Salleh said today’s event is for the Makkah’s accommodation college managers to be better acquainted with Southeast Asian Muassasah before the operation begins here.

“On Sunday evening, the first Malaysian pilgrim group to arrive in Makkah from Madinah will mark the start of our operations here.

“When the situation gets busier (after the arrival of the pilgrims), the understanding in terms of cooperation and operational systems of both parties will be very crucial in ensuring the smooth running of the operation,” he said.

Through this Ta’aruf (meeting), he said the managers of TH’s accommodation college and other Southeast Asian muassasah will be able to understand each other and strengthen the existing understanding. — Bernama