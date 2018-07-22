Report: Most childcare centres, providers operate below radar

Government supervision of childcare centres in the country is tenuous, a group told parents. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Government supervision of childcare centres in the country is tenuous as most operate unofficially, a group has told parents.

According to The Star Online, Association of Registered Child­care Providers Malaysia president Norsheila Abdullah said this put the onus on parents to monitor such providers.

“The government can only step in once a minder or a centre is registered. We should stop blaming the Social Welfare Department for allegedly not doing their job in monitoring centres.

“The department cannot simply go into the centres and check — there are procedures and laws to comply with.

“If nannies want to be in the industry, they must learn the proper channels and find ways to get registered,” Norsheila was quoted saying.

Cases of abuse and even death at such centres have prompted calls for the government to enforce strict vetting processes for such centres.

Recent cases include that of a 10-month-old baby boy who was believed to have fallen at a baby-sitter’s house and died four days later at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Johor, Bernama reported.

Prior to that was the case of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif, the five-month-old baby who was found dead in a refrigerator on July 3. Adam had been reported missing from his babysitter’s home in Batu Caves, and was found by the police in his caretaker’s freezer that night.

Results of a post-mortem examination found internal bleeding in the infant’s brain, with cracks in his skull.