Britain's Prince George celebrates his fifth birthday

Britain's Prince George poses for a photograph to mark his fifth birthday on July 22, 2018 in the garden at Clarence House in central London July 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 22 — A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by Britain's royal family yesterday as Queen Elizabeth's great grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.

George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate's three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, central London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month. George turns five today.

The Daily Mail reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family. — Reuters