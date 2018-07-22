Famous Boston art heist the subject of a new true-crime podcast

‘Last Seen’ will investigate the famous Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art heist. — AFP Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — Both art-lovers and true-crime junkies have a new podcast to look forward to, as the upcoming series Last Seen plans to unravel the famous, and famously unsolved, 1990 theft of major artworks from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

On March 18, 1990, thieves dressed as police tied up security guards at the museum and stole 13 artworks valued at US$500 million, including three Rembrandts, a Vermeer, a Manet and sketches by Degas, in a matter of 81 minutes.

Despite a reward that began at US$1 million and now stands at US$10 million, no one has been charged for the crime and not a single work has been recovered. At the museum, visitors can still view the empty frames left behind.

Boston public radio station WBUR and the Boston Globe are joining forces on the weekly podcast Last Seen, hosted by WBUR producers and reporters Kelly Horan and Jack Rodolico. It will include contributions from Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Stephen Kurkjian, whose book Master Thieves is devoted to the notorious art heist.

Beginning with the night of the heist, the podcast will investigate motives and scenarios while covering some of the potential suspects, including a mob associate who ran a local auto repair shop, Whitey Bulger and the IRA, and “two wannabe rock ‘n’ rollers.”

It will also offer unprecendented access to key players in the case, including the night watchman who let in the robbers, the Gardner Museum’s chief investigator for the last 12 years, and Myles Connor, “lifelong thief, suspect, would-be rock star and Mensa member.”

Last Seen will launch on September 17, with new weekly episodes out every Monday. Find more details at www.wbur.org/lastseen. — AFP

