Pahang keep up challenge for Super League second spot

Selangor forward Ilham Udin (right) tries to beat Melaka goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi in the Super League match at Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka Stadium July 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Pahang ended its four-match winless drought to keep its hopes of grabbing the second spot in the 2018 Super League alive after beating PKNS FC 1-0 at the Stadium Darul Makmur, Kuantan, last night.

The win enabled the “Tok Gajah” squad which only managed to end in drawn results in four previous matches, collecting 34 points to be in the third spot and piled pressure on its nearest rivals Perak with a difference of only one point to be in the second spot.

The solitary goal in the match came from Canadian import, Issey Farran Nakajima in the 26th which was clearly sufficient for Pahang to collect three full points on home ground.

At the Hang Jebat Stadium, in Melaka, Selangor continued their bad spell when they lost 2-3 to Melaka.

Tthe “Red Giants” managed to be in the lead twice through Ilham Udin Armaiyn in the 24th and D. Kugan in the 70th minutes.

However, Melaka managed to score three goals through Yahor Zubovich in the 53rd and 83rd minutes before Nicholas Ryan Swirad emerged as hero scoring the winning goal at the end of the match.

Meanwhile, Sarawak heaved a sigh of relief when it avoided the relegation zone after a 5-2 win over Terengganu FC II in a Premier League match at the State Stadium, Kuching.

The five Sarawak goals came from an own goal by Andrew Anderson Jean-Baptiste in the 34th minute followed by Mateo Roskam (in the 47th minute), Mohammad Dzulazlan Ibrahim (50th) before striker Bobby Gonzales scored two goals in the 68th and 80th minutes.

Terengganu FC II scored through substitute Mohammad Haidhir Suhaini in the 53rd and imported striker from Nigeria, Akkani Sunday Wasiu in the 73rd minutes.

At the Stadium Tun Abdul Razak, Jengka, Felda United confirmed their championship in the Premier League this season after being held to a 2-2 draw by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). — Bernama