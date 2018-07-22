RM406,000 up for grabs in cancer care competition

Astellas Pharma has launched the third series of its C3 Prize (Changing Cancer Care) global challenge on non-treatment cancer care with a bounty totalling up to US$100,000.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Tokyo based pharmaceutical Astellas Pharma Incorporated (Astellas) has launched the third series of its Astellas Oncology C3 Prize (Changing Cancer Care) global challenge on non-treatment cancer care with a bounty totalling up to US$100,000 (RM406,000).

In a press statement, Astellas said this year’s challenge will focus on solutions for cancer care in low and middle income countries, which bear a “disproportionate burden” of the global cancer epidemic.

“Given the increasing cancer rates in low- and middle-income countries, and the limited tools and resources available in these regions, this year’s C3 Prize is focused on discovering innovative approaches to help narrow the global disparity in cancer care.

“Since the initial launch of the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, we have seen a tremendous response and we wanted to focus this momentum to regions of the world with the greatest need,” said its oncology business unit senior vice-president Mark Reisenauer.

The contest is open to everyone including patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and concerned citizens with ideas on improving cancer care by addressing specific challenges found in low and middle income countries.

There are three categories available which are: ‘Support Tools’, ‘Educational Tools’, and ‘Technology’.

The three category winners will present their ideas to a live panel of judges at the 2018 World Cancer Congress on Oct 3, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

UICC CEO Cary Adams said he was delighted for the opportunity to work with Astellas.

“There is much that can be done to help improve cancer care in low-resource countries, and we are confident that through this global challenge we will uncover non-medical innovations that may help make a tangible difference in the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones,” he said.

Entries will be accepted until July 25, 2018 with the US$100,000 (RM406,000) prize money being split into three. The first prize winner will take home US$50,000 (RM203,000) while the runner ups will receive a US$25,000 (RM101,000) grant each.

“In addition to the prize money, winners will receive a one-year ‘nights and weekends’ membership to MATTER, a Chicago-based healthcare innovation community, to help bring their ideas to life,” the statement said.

The entries will be evaluated on the following criteria: extent to which idea reflects application category; plausibility of idea; creativity and originality of innovation; and ability of entrant to operationalise/implement the innovative idea for future application.

Entrants are not required to have an established business or finished product to apply.

Those interested may also submit an optional short informal video, which should not exceed two minutes in length and may be filmed on a smartphone.

More information can be found at www.C3Prize.com.